Theater To Go to Bring ﻿Psychological Thriller GASLIGHT to Kelsey Theatre

Theater To Go will present Gaslight, Patrick Hamilton’s gripping Victorian psychological thriller, at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College. Performances run January 30 through February 8, 2026.

Set in 1880s London, Gaslight follows Bella Manningham, a woman driven to doubt her own sanity as her husband, Jack, carefully and cruelly manipulates her perception of reality. As small details begin to unravel, Bella must confront the terrifying truth behind her husband’s behavior.

Directed by Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville, NJ, this atmospheric production features a talented cast of regional performers and a creative team committed to capturing the suspense and elegance of turn-of-the-century London.

The cast features Kimberley Correll of Forked River as Bella, Mark Violi of Hamilton as her husband Jack, Robert E. Brown of Kingston as Inspector Rough, Rebecca Marshall of Skillman as Elizabeth, and Camilla Sabogal of East Windsor as Nancy.

The creative team includes Stage Manager Christine Heffron of Hamilton, NJ, Set Designer Ian Smith of Mt. Laurel NJ, Lighting Designer Kitty Getlik of Hamilton, NJ, Sound Designer Eric Collins of Trenton, NJ, and Costume Designer Melissa Rittmann of Ewing, NJ

Performances are on Fridays, January 30 and February 6 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, January 31 and February 7 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, February 1 and February 8 at 2 p.m.