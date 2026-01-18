 tracker
The Roguish Players to Present New Comedy ROMEO & JULIET & THEIR FRIEND MARIO

The production runs January 30 to February 1.

By: Jan. 18, 2026
The Roguish Players' production of Romeo & Juliet & Their Friend Mario will run at The Great Falls Grange from January 30 to February 1.

Declared one of Shakespeare's "Bad Quartos", what happens when you look at a story of star-crossed lovers through the eyes of their kindhearted friend who loves nothing more than eating a bowl of pasta?

Romeo & Juliet & Their Friend Mario is a brand new play by Maura Pelczynski that follows a hilarious and heartbreaking journey into the famous tragedy that just might be a comedy after all (or at least a heartwarming tale).

The play, produced by The Roguish Players Student Group, is directed by Mary Clare Pelczynski. The show is rated PG-13.




