Scoop: NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 7/1-7/21

NBC PRIMETIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/01/2019 Monday July 1, 2019 - Sunday July 21, 2019:

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"BALTIMORE CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

07/01/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Baltimore for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Dangerous Curves and Hazard Cones, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2841"

ORIGINAL

07/01/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : A mother launches an investigation into the sudden death of her son in college. It was ruled an accidental drug overdose but she suspects it was something far more sinister. Andrea Canning reports.

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"BEST OF AUDITIONS"

ORIGINAL

07/02/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 14th season. Hosted by Terry Crews.

"SONGLAND"

"ALOE BLACC / FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW"

ORIGINAL

07/02/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and David Leitch, the director of the new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw come to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be featured in the upcoming Universal Pictures blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music-Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally-produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit into the film. One song is chosen to be recorded by Blacc, released for a global audience, and will be featured in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which will arrive in theaters nationwide August 2nd.

TV-PG

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"ONE EYED MONSTER'S INC."

07/03/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES continues with two brand new games and more surprises.

Contestants will play two new games "Son of a One Eyed Monster" and "Taste Buds" along with "Blindfolded Musical Chairs" and "Scary Go Round." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

TV-PG

"SONGLAND"

"JOHN LEGEND"

07/03/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : "Songland,"serves as a destination for music's biggest stars to find their next hit song. In the series premiere, undiscovered songwriters are put center stage as they pitch their original material to mega-star John Legend and a panel of chart-topping music producers. Viewers get an authentic peek into the creative process behind songwriting as three of music's most successful and sought-after writer-producers, Ryan Tedder (Adele, Taylor Swift), Ester Dean (Rihanna, Katy Perry) and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves, Sam Hunt), produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Legend's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Legend and released for a global audience the same night.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"KISS THEM FOR ME"

ORIGINAL

07/03/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) track a mysterious killer who has targeted several kids at the same high school, while Cassie (Harriet Dyer) tries to help a woman solve her own death while her anxious family waits for news about her disappearance.

TV-14 LV

"MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR"

"070419"

ORIGINAL

07/04/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The 44th annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks will ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of color, light and sound, live from the Brooklyn Bridge. Since 1976, Macy's Fireworks have grown in scale and artistry as they burst to life over many of New York City's waterways and neighborhoods. NBC's "World of Dance" judge Derek Hough and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara will co-host the evening. The hosts will also wow the audience with performances of their own, Hough with a dance performance and Ciara a musical medley. The dazzling special will feature performances by the biggest names in music including Luke Bryan, Ciara, Hough, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley and more followed by a magnificent Independence Day celebration. The broadcast will air Thursday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m.

TV-PG

"MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR"

"070419"

REPEAT

07/04/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The 44th annual Macy's 4th of July fireworks will ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of color, light and sound, live from the Brooklyn Bridge. Since 1976, Macy's Fireworks have grown in scale and artistry as they burst to life over many of New York City's waterways and neighborhoods. NBC's "World of Dance" judge Derek Hough and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara will co-host the evening. The hosts will also wow the audience with performances of their own, Hough with a dance performance and Ciara a musical medley. The dazzling special will feature performances by the biggest names in music including Luke Bryan, Ciara, Hough, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley and more followed by a magnificent Independence Day celebration. The broadcast will air Thursday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with an hour-long encore presentation at 10 p.m.

TV-PG

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"BALTIMORE CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

07/05/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Baltimore for the City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Dangerous Curves and Hazard Cones, which are new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2841"

ORIGINAL

07/05/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"NASCAR"

"NASCAR MONSTER ENERGY CUP SERIES: DAYTONA (7/6/19)"

ORIGINAL

07/06/2019 (07:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 5"

REPEAT

07/07/2019 (07:00PM - 09:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send one lucky act directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"BEST OF AUDITIONS"

REPEAT

07/07/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 14th season. Hosted by Terry Crews.

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"CINCINNATI CITY QUALIFIERS"

ORIGINAL

07/08/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Cincinnati for the final City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Sling Shot which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2842"

ORIGINAL

07/08/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 6"

ORIGINAL

07/09/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The final Golden Buzzer will send one lucky act directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 1"

ORIGINAL

07/09/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In the series premiere of "Bring the Funny," Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy join forces at the judges' table IN SEARCH OF the funniest comedy act around. In the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of ultimately winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny." Comedian Amanda Seales serves as host.

TV-14 L

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"LIFE AS WE KNOW OR GO IT"

07/10/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants on this week's "Ellen's Game of Games" will play "Danger Word," Mount St. Ellen," "See You Later Alligator" and "Aw Snap." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the person who wins that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

TV-PG D, L

"SONGLAND"

"will.i.am"

07/10/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : will.i.am comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be the next hit song for the Black Eyed Peas. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the Black Eyed Peas' style. One song is chosen to be recorded by the Black Eyed Peas and released for a global audience.

TV-PG L

"THE INBETWEEN"

"ANOTHER BROKEN MORNING"

ORIGINAL

07/10/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cassie (Harriet Dyer) is drawn to a young mother who needs her help and encounters young Abigail (guest star, Sarah Abbott) once again. Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) investigate a complicated murder that has international ramifications.

TV-14 V

"THE WALL"

"RUBEN AND SANDY"

REPEAT

07/11/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : 'Ruben and Sandy' - From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night -- and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Ruben and Sandy from Del Rio, TX take a chance playing this game that can change their lives in an instant. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.

TV-PG

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"AMERICAN GOOD PLACE WARRIOR"

ORIGINAL

07/11/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Jane kicks off the new season with "American Ninja Warrior" hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman joined by "Superstore's" Nico Santos and "The Good Place" cast members D'Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson and Jameela Jamil at her new beach house. In addition to classic favorites, the teams face off in a brand-new game, "Whipflash!" Two contestants lead teams of three as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

TV-14 L

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"A STORY OF MORE WOE"

REPEAT

07/11/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson (Mariska Hargitay) tries to help two teenaged sisters after their father is killed. Meanwhile, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes into labor. Also starring Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester. Guest starring George Newbern (Dr. Al), Talitha Bateman (Laura Moore), Alex Kramer (Greg Callahan) and Zoe Colletti (Britney Moore).

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"CINCINNATI CITY QUALIFIERS"

REPEAT

07/12/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" heads to Cincinnati for the final City Qualifying Round. Competitors will face up to six challenging obstacles including Sling Shot which is new to the course this year. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall joins the show as sideline reporter.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2842"

ORIGINAL

07/12/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"NBC MOVIE OF THE WEEK"

"FURIOUS 7"

REPEAT

07/13/2019 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) : Dominic and the crew face off versus those who seek revenge against them as well as finding themselves in a power struggle between a terrorist and the U.S. government.

TV-14 DLV

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"AMERICAN GOOD PLACE WARRIOR"

REPEAT

07/14/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Jane kicks off the new season with "American Ninja Warrior" hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman joined by "Superstore's" Nico Santos and "The Good Place" cast members D'Arcy Carden, Marc Evan Jackson and Jameela Jamil at her new beach house. In addition to classic favorites, the teams face off in a brand-new game, "Whipflash!" Two contestants lead teams of three as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

TV-14 L

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"AUDITIONS 6"

REPEAT

07/14/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges table alongside Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The final Golden Buzzer will send one lucky act directly to the live shows at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America's vote.

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"KING OF SWORDS"

REPEAT

07/14/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : When a history-making blizzard hits New York, Max (Ryan Eggold) and his staff must work together to keep their patients safe with little resources, even if it means taking to the streets of the city and braving the storm. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor, Tyler Labine as Iggy Froome and Jocko Sims as Floyd Reynolds.

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"LOS ANGELES CITY FINALS"

ORIGINAL

07/15/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Los Angeles to kick off the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the new Leaps of Faith. In this season's twist to the city finals rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to win a safety pass. The safety pass will give the ninja a SECOND CHANCE on the course if he/she falls on stage 1 or 2 at the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"MO2843"

ORIGINAL

07/15/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 1"

ORIGINAL

07/16/2019 (08:00PM - 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel as a guest judge and gets to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before America votes in the live rounds.

"BRING THE FUNNY"

"THE OPEN MIC 2"

ORIGINAL

07/16/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The "Open Mic" round continues with judges Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy and host Amanda Seales. In the second night of the "Open Mic" round, sketch, variety and stand-up comedy acts from all over the world give it their all to impress the judges and make it to the next round of the competition in hopes of winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first ever winner of "Bring the Funny."

TV-14 DL

"ELLEN'S GAME OF GAMES"

"BEAUTY AND THE BOOTS"

07/17/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Contestants will play "Stink Tank," "Scary Go Round," "Knockin' Boots" and "Taste Buds." The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to "Know or Go" and the winner of that game advances to "Hot Hands" for a chance to win a cash prize. Stephen "tWitch" Boss serves as announcer.

TV-PG

"SONGLAND"

"KELSEA BALLERINI"

07/17/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Kelsea Ballerini comes to "Songland" to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material to be her next hit song. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit Ballerini's style. One song is chosen to be recorded by Ballerini and released for a global audience.

TV-PG

"THE INBETWEEN"

"THE LENGTH OF A RIVER"

ORIGINAL

07/17/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a serial killer strikes again, Cassie (Harriet Dyer) allows her visions to lead Tom (Paul Blackthorne) and Damien (Justin Cornwell) toward the killer, leading to an unexpected twist in the investigation. Cassie also helps an old friend search for peace after the death of a loved one.

TV-14 V

"THE WALL"

"NIKO AND KASSIE"

REPEAT

07/18/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : "NIKO AND KASSIE" - From executive producer and NBA superstar LeBron James comes "The Wall," a heart-stopping game with more than $12 million on the line every night, and up to $3 million on a single drop. At four-stories high, "The Wall" was built for one purpose - to change peoples' lives. With tremendous cash prizes at stake, Glibert, Ariz., residents Niko, a Purple Heart veteran, and wife Kassie, a stay-at-home mom, take a chance and risk cash prizes, all hoping the balls drop their way. The series is hosted by Chris Hardwick.

TV-PG

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"JANE'S NEW DIGGS"

ORIGINAL

07/18/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) :

"LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT"

"PART 33"

REPEAT

07/18/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Stone (Philip Winchester) prosecutes the case of a woman who killed her abusive husband, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad wrestle with the duty of testifying against her. Also starring Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Guest starring Paula Malcomson (Stella Russell), Nicholas Turturro (Det. Frank Bucci) and Amy Rutberg (Annabeth Pearl).

TV-14 D, L, V

"AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR"

"LOS ANGELES CITY FINALS"

REPEAT

07/19/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) : "American Ninja Warrior" returns to Los Angeles to kick off the City Finals round of the competition. Competitors will face up to ten daunting obstacles including the new Leaps of Faith. In this season's twist to the city finals rounds, the two fastest finishers take on the new Power Tower for a chance to win a safety pass. The safety pass will give the ninja a SECOND CHANCE on the course if he/she falls on stage 1 or 2 at the National Finals in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host and Zuri Hall reports from the sidelines.

TV-PG

"DATELINE NBC"

"FR2843"

ORIGINAL

07/19/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday) :

"DATELINE SATURDAY NIGHT MYSTERY"

"SA2843"

ORIGINAL

07/20/2019 (09:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday) :

"HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT"

"JANE'S NEW DIGGS"

REPEAT

07/21/2019 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) :

"AMERICA'S GOT TALENT"

"JUDGE CUTS 1"

REPEAT

07/21/2019 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel as a guest judge and gets to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before America votes in the live rounds.

"NEW AMSTERDAM"

"SANCTUARY"

REPEAT

07/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : As the doctors continue to weather the storm without power, Max (Ryan Eggold) relies on an unlikely source to get the lights back on. Meanwhile, Reynolds (Jocko Sims) must get creative as he continues to work to save Hugh with very few resources. Also starring Janet Montgomery as Lauren Bloom, Freema Agyeman as Helen Sharpe, Anupam Kher as Vijay Kapoor and Tyler Labine as Iggy Frome.

TV-14 L, V





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

( X Denotes Changes/Addition)