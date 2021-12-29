Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of JOE MILLIONAIRE: RICHER OR POORER on FOX - Thursday, January 6, 2022

A twist on the original FOX dating series that turned reality television on its head, JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER features not one, but two, single men beginning their search for love. One man is a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT, but the women vying for their love do not know which is which. Will it matter in the end? Throughout this series, the men, women and audience alike will be wondering if love or money will come out on top in the all-new two-hour "2 Joes Are Better Than 1" series premiere episode of JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER airing Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Two Joes are better than one...but which is a millionaire? FOX is putting a fresh twist on one of the most watched dating shows in reality history with JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER. From FOX Alternative Entertainment and produced by SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions ("Jersey Shore," "Paradise Hotel," "Peace of Mind with Taraji"), JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER is a new take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003. The new series features two incredible single men...with one HUGE difference. One's a multi-millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.Eighteen women will date both men, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important...Love or Money?JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Sarah Howell ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation," "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny").Watch a preview of the new episode here: