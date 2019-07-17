Scoop: Hannah Faces the Men She Rejected as 17 Jilted Bachelors Confront Her on THE BACHELORETTE: THE MEN TELL ALL on ABC - Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Luke P.'s stunning final standoff in Greece is revealed; and then, the controversial bachelor will take the hot seat opposite Chris Harrison to give his side of the story. The other men, fired up by Luke P.'s self-defense, explode into the vitriolic outburst they have been holding back all season long. The other most memorable bachelors - including Brian, Cam, Connor S., Daron, Devin, Dustin, Grant, Dylan, Garrett, John Paul Jones, Jonathan, Luke S., Matt, Matteo, Mike and Ryan -- return to confront each other and Hannah one last time to dish the dirt, tell their side of the story and share their emotional departures. Finally, as the clock ticks down on Hannah's journey to find love, a special sneak peek of her dramatic final week with Jed, Peter and Tyler C. is featured on "The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All," MONDAY, JULY 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL).
Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu . Bachelor Nation will be treated to an extraordinary edition of "The Men Tell All" - one like they have never seen before -- as social media darling John Paul Jones takes his turn in the hot seat. Mike, in one of the night's most heart-wrenching moments, is at a loss for words recalling the night Hannah sent him home. He looks to get closure from the woman he was hoping would be his "fourth queen," but will he get it? Hannah finally joins the men she sent home and offers her perspective on her relationship with Luke P. How will she justify all the chances she gave the most disliked man in the mansion? Hannah also shares her heartfelt feelings about her breakup with Mike.
Things heat up on the beach as Bachelor Nation's favorite summer vacation, "Bachelor in Paradise," is previewed, so slather on the sunscreen and pull up a beach towel for some of the shocking moments to come.
A sneak peek at the history-making, two-night Season Finale event follows Hannah with her final three men, but will her own family complicate her already difficult decision?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Martin Hilton, Mike Fleiss,
Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.
