Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, October 7, 2021
See what's coming up on Grey's Anatomy!
Meredith seeks advice from Amelia. Meanwhile, Richard is reenergized as he takes teaching to a new level at the hospital, and Winston treats a patient suffering from kidney failure.
Guest starring is Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt and Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
Guest starring is Abigail Spencer as Megan Hunt and Peter Gallagher as Dr. David Hamilton.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time. The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 17th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.