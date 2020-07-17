Scoop: Encore Storylines for CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, August 1, 2020
Below are the encore storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! on August 1:
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Panda" - Brandon rescues a 1-year-old border collie that was saved from a puppy mill. But before this dog can be successfully re-homed, her natural herding instincts will be put to the test. (OAD 9/28/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Spider Thread" - Host Mo Rocca shows us the innovator creating super-strong thread from spider DNA; the boxing robot dodging your jabs; the tiny drone that keeps soldiers safe; and when the sewing machine replaced the needle and thread. (OAD 9/28/19)
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE
"Marine Biology, Moon Rock, and Molecules" - On this week's episode: a marine biologist who trains sharks, a geologist who compares Hawaiian rock to rock on the moon, and a cloud research specialist who knows exactly where your water has been. (OAD 4/25/20)
PET VET DREAM TEAM
"Strays of a Feather" - Dr. Kate has to get creative to treat a tiny Pomeranian with a big nasty cough. And Dr. Pete struggles to remove a grass seed from border collie Aspen's eye. Can he help the young pup see again? Then, Dr. Alex hopes to find a forever home for a domesticated stray rat. And Dr. Danni gives a check-up to a stray kitten found in a car. (OAD 4/4/20)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"A Few Furry Friends" - Hope's team provides care to a trio of furry creatures: an orphaned muskrat, a boisterous beaver and a baby red squirrel. (OAD 4/4/20)
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL
"The Best of Hoo and Me" - Today, we look back at two of our favorite stories from this season. We meet a dog and an owl whose friendship is unmatched. Plus, a dog and a coatimundi will travel any distance for a play date. (OAD 2/29/20)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup for the 2019-2020 season, as of Sept. 28. The schedule's day and time may differ market-to-market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG (7th Season)
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION (6th Season)
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
MISSION UNSTOPPABLE (NEW)
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
PET VET DREAM TEAM (3rd Season)
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD (2nd Season)
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
BEST FRIENDS FUREVER WITH KEL MITCHELL (NEW)
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
