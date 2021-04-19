Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, April 29, 2021

The new series will debut new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, April 29, 2021 Executive-produced and written by Robert Smigel ("Triumph The Insult Comic Dog"), the new series will debut new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James.

Previously featured puppets, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Kanye West, also will appear, as the satirical comedy series will cover politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

Don't miss the all-new "Episode 101" series premiere episode of LET'S BE REAL airing Thursday, April 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LBR-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
John Bolton
John Bolton
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Patrick Garr
Patrick Garr

Related Articles View More TV Stories
ACE Eddie Award Winners Announced Photo

ACE Eddie Award Winners Announced

Jane Fonda, Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Photo

Jane Fonda, Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron and More to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY Returns May 6 Photo

Ballroom Competition Series LEGENDARY Returns May 6

Music From SECRETS OF THE WHALES Available Today Photo

Music From SECRETS OF THE WHALES Available Today


From This Author TV Scoop