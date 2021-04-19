Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of LET'S BE REAL on FOX - Thursday, April 29, 2021

Executive-produced and written by Robert Smigel ("Triumph The Insult Comic Dog"), the new series will debut new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James.Previously featured puppets, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Kanye West, also will appear, as the satirical comedy series will cover politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.Don't miss the all-new "Episode 101" series premiere episode of LET'S BE REAL airing Thursday, April 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LBR-101) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)