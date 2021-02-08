Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of CHERRIES WILD on FOX - Sunday, February 14, 2021

Hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of CHERRIES WILD on FOX - Sunday, February 14, 2021FOX Entertainment and Pepsi have uniquely collaborated on CHERRIES WILD, a first-of-its-kind primetime trivia game show. Hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of Pop culture trivia gameplay - during which a team of two contestants will try and "Solve the Slots" in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize. Discover all the fun to be had when contestants Javier and Sha'tarra compete in the all-new "Javier and Sha'tarra" series premiere episode of CHERRIES WILD airing Sunday, Feb. 14 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CHW-101) (TV-PG D, L)

FOX Entertainment and Pepsi have uniquely collaborated on CHERRIES WILD, a first-of-its-kind primetime trivia game show. Created by Wes Kauble (BEAT SHAZAM, "Supermarket Sweep") and hosted by Jason Biggs ("American Pie," "Outmatched"), this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of Pop culture trivia gameplay - during which a team of two contestants will try and "Solve the Slots" in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the life-changing $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous, three-story slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate cash prize.

The CHERRIES WILD show concept is an authentic collaboration created with the Pepsi Wild Cherry brand and reflects the latest iteration of the long-standing partnership between Pepsi and FOX Entertainment - an ongoing commitment by both brands to reshape traditional media models and deliver innovative programming to excite and engage consumers. The two brands first worked together in 2011 on FOX's music competition series, "The X Factor," and more recently collaborated on the network's groundbreaking drama, "Empire."

CHERRIES WILD was created by Wes Kauble, who is also executive producer, and is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Pepsi worked with The Content Collective, the entertainment and content marketing division of Omnicom Media Group and OMD, to negotiate and structure the CHERRIES WILD partnership.

