Tsehay Hawkins to Guest Star in MJ The Musical in Melbourne

Tsehay Hawkins will appear in the Melbourne production of MJ The Musical on 17 January, making her theatrical stage debut.

An award-winning dancer, Hawkins is an advocate for representation in Australian media, best known for her role in entertainment group “The Wiggles”.

On her special guest appearance, Hawkins said: “As a huge Michael Jackson fan, performing in MJ the Musical is an absolute dream come true! Dancing, singing, and celebrating his incredible music on stage is such an honour, and sharing it with this amazing cast makes it even more special. My family will also be in the audience, which is so exciting for me. I love it when they are there cheering me on!”

MJ THE MUSICAL must close at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre on 13 March. Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson’s iconic Dangerous World Tour. The production goes far beyond the signature moves and global hits, inviting audiences to share in the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status, brought to life through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare rehearsal-room access. From the mind of two-time Pulitzer Prize winning Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores intimate moments from the complex history of Jackson’s life as he attempts to align the Dangerous World Tour to his creative genius.

Enjoyed by over 5 million audience members worldwide, MJ was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning four including Best Choreography for the show’s creator, Artistic Associate of The Royal Ballet Christopher Wheeldon OBE (An American in Paris) and Best Actor in a Musical for the show’s original Broadway star, Myles Frost. Most recently, MJ received three Olivier Award nominations, with Christopher Wheeldon OBE taking home the award for Best Theatre Choreography.

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits - including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in The Mirror and Thriller - MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of packed houses around the world. Australian fans have gone wild for MJ, describing it as “the most incredible thing I’ve seen in my life” and “mind-blowing”.