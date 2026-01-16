Interview: Chris Lewis Explores Duke Ellington's Influences at Jazz At Lincoln Center

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Recently, we spoke with Alexa Tarantino, one of the music directors behind Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra’s Duke in Africa show, playing now through January 17. Below, read a conversation with the show’s other co-music director (and one of JLCO’s newest members), Chris Lewis.

What are you most looking forward to about music directing Duke in Africa?

It’s always a pleasure to be given the opportunity to serve as MD for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Being able to work with these world class musicians is never an opportunity that I take lightly. Our gigs are always on a high level, but the rehearsal process is always the most fun for me. Getting to lift the metaphorical hood up to take a deeper look inside both the music of Duke Ellington and the overall musicianship of the JLCO is an incredibly fun and rewarding process.

Can you tell us about the background behind some of the music you're featuring in this concert?

Alexa and I have selected music based on Duke Ellington’s time on the continent of Africa, as well as music from the African diaspora that has been influential to him. We’ll be mainly playing music from Duke’s albums “Afro-Bossa”, “Liberian Suite”, and “Togo Brava Suite”.

What legacy did Duke Ellington leave on the jazz world?

Unparalleled longevity while never sacrificing excellence. He was able to keep his big band functional for 50 years; from 1924 until his death in 1974. The canon of music that he leaves behind represents an unwavering dedication to the art form and allows a glimpse into the mind of the most prolific American composer ever. His legacy cannot be overstated.

What was important to you about this season “Mother Africa” and highlighting Ellington's connection to cultural inspirations from Africa?

There’s a Swahili word that I love, “umoja”. Umoja translates to “unity” or “togetherness”. Our managing and artistic director, Wynton Marsalis, is always talking about how our organization and particularly our Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra always has a very familial feeling. That feeling of togetherness and unity is a feeling that is especially needed currently, and one that is important to never forget, which is why this season’s theme, “Mother Africa”, was particularly important. It’s important to highlight the ways that the influence of the African diaspora has had on the feeling of jazz and therefore, on us, as its practitioners. As it pertains to Duke Ellington, no one in the music understood this concept of Umoja more than Duke. He was always writing pieces for specific musicians in his orchestra, often times leaving himself out of it! In his eponymous band, he’d often not even play, leaving it up to the musicians to shine. His selflessness and love for people is directly tied to his cultural inspirations to the continent, and speaks to his high personal character.

Do you have any other upcoming shows or projects you'd like to highlight besides this one?

In addition to all of us playing with the JLCO constantly, we all have individual projects as well. I’m preparing to begin a monthly residency with my quartet.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

We hope to see you all in Rose Theater on January 15, 16 and 17! Each show begins at 7:30. Thank you.

Header photo credit: Gilberto Tadday/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Learn more about Chris Lewis's other projects and monthly residency on his website at www.chrislewismusic.com

Find tickets to Duke in Africa from January 15 to 17 and more upcoming shows at Jazz at Lincoln Center on their website here.