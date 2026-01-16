The Old Globe Unveils Cast And Creative Team For World Premiere Of Fiasco Theater’s BARTLEBY

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for the Globe-commissioned world premiere of Bartleby by Fiasco Theater. The production is adapted for the stage by Noah Brody and Paul L. Coffey from Herman Melville’s short story Bartleby, the Scrivener and is directed by Emily Young.

Performances will run February 20 through March 15, 2026, with the official opening on Thursday, February 26, in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets are available at TheOldGlobe.org.

About the Production

Fiasco Theater returns to The Old Globe following earlier collaborations including Into the Woods and The Imaginary Invalid. Bartleby revisits Herman Melville’s darkly comic story of resistance and conformity, set in an 1850s law office and reimagined through Fiasco’s contemporary theatrical approach.

Cast

The cast of Bartleby includes Michael Crane as Bartleby, Myka Cue as Ginger Snap, Matt Dallal as Turkey, Andy Grotelueschen as The Lawyer, and Devin E. Haqq as Nippers. Understudies for the production are Madi Goff, covering Ginger Snap and Nippers; Conner Keef as understudy for Bartleby; Jon Lorenz as understudy for The Lawyer; and Shalyn Welch as understudy for Turkey.

Creative Team

The creative team for Bartleby includes scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, Costume Designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Reza Behjat, and sound design by Uptown Works—Bailey Trierweiler, Daniela Hart, and Noel Nichols. The production also features movement by Chelsey Arce, voice and text work by Emmelyn Thayer, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Amanda Salmons.

Performance and Ticket Information

Bartleby will run from February 20 through March 15, 2026, with the official press opening on Thursday, February 26 at 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $44. Performances take place in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park.