Cast Set for TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO by Nilo Cruz at Writers Theatre

Writers Theatre will continue its 2025/26 Season with Two Sisters and a Piano, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Celebrated Chicago director Lisa Portes joins Writers for the first time to direct. Two Sisters and a Piano will run February 26 – March 29, 2026, in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

Trapped under house arrest, novelist Maria Celia and her sister Sofia can still hear the rumors of the Russians' departure from Cuba in 1991. While awaiting news from Maria Celia's exiled husband and dreaming of their freedom, the two sisters find their small world unexpectedly shaken by the arrival of a romantic young piano tuner and a charismatic military officer infatuated with Maria Celia's writing. Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics) weaves an authentic tale of oppression, human spirit, and intertwining fates in a world of shifting global politics.

The cast includes Arash Fakhrabadi (Victor Manuel/Understudy Lieutenant Portuondo), Neysha Mendoza Castro (Sofia), Adam Poss (Lieutenant Portuondo), Andrea San Miguel (Maria Celia), Veronica Garrubbo (Understudy Sofia), Richard Gomez (Understudy Militia Guard/Victor Manuel) and Carisa Gonzalez (Understudy Maria Celia).