LATE NIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA EYES WIDE SHUT Comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève

🎭 NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Late Night – EXTRAVAGANZA will return, masked and more intriguing than ever. Inspired by the enigmatic world of Stanley Kubrick’s cult film, the night promises to be an enchanting ritual to be embraced without restraint.

For this edition, Late Night – EXTRAVAGANZA is thinking big. Taking advantage of the renovation works at the Grand Théâtre de Genève, it will take over the Cube at HEAD, transformed into an ephemeral nocturnal playground.

Audiences will be led into a labyrinth of scented shadows, where velvet conceals vertigo, and every masked face suggests a secret. For here, the mask—compulsory—is an invitation to boldness and letting go. Like Dr. William Harford, you will enter the night with a beating heart, tempted by the unknown, ready to immerse yourself in a universe of seduction and desire. Dancefloors, sensual performances, and voguing will clothe your night and stitch a shiver into your senses. A night to lose yourself and be revealed, a night to live with your eyes wide open!

Dress Code: The company will host a “Best Dressed Spectator” category, allowing audiences to strut on the catwalk in front of a panel of judges. The perfect opportunity to bring out your “best outfit ever”! To accomplish this feat and find clothes worthy of your dreams, the Late Night Extravaganza ticket grants you VIP access to the exceptional Grand Théâtre costume sale taking place in February—date and location to be announced.

Dress code: mask/eye mask mandatory and evening wear with a touch of kinkiness and exuberance. Color code: black-white-red-gold.

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.