Review: Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway's BOOM Brings Memories to 54 Below

No one performs song medleys quite like Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway—perhaps because they’ve been singing them since family road trips in the 1960s, “tormenting” their parents by drowning out adult-approved radio. Their Back-Seat-of-the-Car Medley offers a charming glimpse into those formative years while also illustrating the journey of their long-running cabaret Boom!—a trip down memory lane now celebrating its 15th year. The medley moved effortlessly from Janis Joplin’s “Mercedes Benz” to Melanie’s “Brand New Key,” from “Sugar, Sugar” and Sly Stone’s “Dance to the Music” to “Sweet and Innocent” and “Joy to the World.” If their parents only knew where these free-spirited medleys would take them—a destination we should all be lucky enough to attend.

The sisters’ amusing banter throughout the evening revealed just how different they once were. Ann wanted to be the 5th Beatle; Liz aspired to be the 6th Dimension. Liz gravitated toward The Beach Boys, Burt Bacharach, and Broadway; Ann toward protest songs and Joni Mitchell. Liz thought her older sister—and Joni—were simply weird. “What planet was she on?” Even their bedside reading differed: Liz with Nancy Drew, Ann with Sylvia Plath. It wasn’t until Liz visited Ann during her first year of college that they began to recognize what they had in common—beyond their extraordinary musical gifts.

These gifts are on stunning display at 54 Below; whether harmonizing or singing back-up, their blend was consistently refined and deeply musical. One of the evening’s most touching duets was Lennon and McCartney’s “Yesterday.” Their harmonies were so tightly woven and exquisitely layered, with the lyrical support of Ritt Henn on string bass—simply gorgeous. Another standout duet with intricate, precise harmonies was Lee Hazlewood’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” delivered with attitude and visual flair.

Both sisters shined bright with solo moments too. Liz with the Burt Bacharach–Hal David classic “Always Something There to Remind Me,” and later with two Petula Clark favorites, “I Know a Place” and “Downtown,” performed with pure joy. Her most affecting solo came with Jimmy Webb’s ballad “Didn’t We” and “MacArthur Park,” which highlighted her exceptional acting skills of living fully within a song’s emotional world.

Ann’s solos leaned soulful with “Blowin’ in the Wind,” allowing Dylan’s melody and lyrics—augmented by her own additions—to build into an uplifting gospel-inflected anthem. While both sisters possess impressive vocal range, Ann’s lower register adds a distinctive power. Her most commanding solo of the night was Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” accompanying herself at the piano. Her interpretation was deeply personal and affecting. What she did with “In the blue TV screen light, I drew a map of Canada—Oh, Canada” made my heart flicker. By the final lines—“I could drink a case of you, darling; still I’d be on my feet”—the audience seemed to inhale as one, fully aware we had witnessed something special. Even Liz remarked with pride, “That’s my sister.”

Music director Alex Rybeck, who helped shape Boom! 15 years ago, was at the piano with masterful, multilayered arrangements. Joining him were Ritt Henn on electric and string bass and Ron Tierno on drums, forming an impressive trio. The evening’s wide-ranging repertoire also included songs by the Righteous Brothers, Carly Simon, Marvin Hamlisch and the Bergmans, among others. Bringing the evening to a close was an ambitious nine-song Stevie Wonder medley, during which Ann dedicated “Isn’t She Lovely” directly to Liz—an affection clearly shared by the audience.

The sisters’ close bond was evident throughout, not only in their music but in their humor. Ann deadpanned that after performing Boom! for 15 years, she was still 40, while Liz was now a member of AARP. Their playful deconstruction of the Beatles’ “Come Together” invited the audience to reconsider its famously nonsensical lyrics, hearing them anew.

It was no surprise that the encore was Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend,” a fitting close as the sisters joined hands and embraced while the lights dimmed on what felt like a true family celebration.

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway

“BOOM! 15th Anniversary Concert” runs January 14–17, 2026, at 54 Below, with performances at 7 PM. A livestream option is available for the January 17th show.

Learn more about the sisters at www.annhamptoncallaway.com and lizcallaway.com

