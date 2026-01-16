Photos: Backstage at The Royal Shakespeare Company's THE BFG

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released from backstage at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in The BFG, a new co-production from the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), Chichester Festival Theatre, the Roald Dahl Story Company, Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay. Check out the photos below!

Featuring a cast of 24 including ten talented puppeteers who, together, operate puppets ranging from the 16 foot BloodBottler to the seven inch Sophie, a 60-strong team of production staff, seven live musicians and a creative team made up of over 30 people, including specialists in Lighting, Costume, Puppetry, Set, Video, Illusions, Music, Sound Design and more, bringing The BFG to the stage for over eighty performances in Stratford-upon-Avon is a giant undertaking in every respect!

Running until Saturday 7 February, The BFG is the story of a young orphan named Sophie, who is snatched by a giant one night, and taken far away to Giant Country. There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling 'norphans' the world over.

But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he's a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans!

While other giants wreak havoc, the BFG ignites Sophie's imagination, and they devise a daring plan to save children everywhere. In the end, the smallest human bean and the gentlest giant prove that a dream can change the world.

This darkly comic and mischievous new stage adaptation, based on the much-loved book by Roald Dahl and adapted by Tom Wells (The Kitchen Sink, Jumpers for Goalposts) with dramaturgy and additional material by Jenny Worton visits Chichester Festival Theatre from Monday 9 March – Saturday 11 April 2026, after which it will transfer to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from Wednesday 22 April 2026, in a new co-producing partnership with Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

Photo Credit: Simon Hadley