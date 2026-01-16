Audrey Hobert Confirms North American Headline Tour and Festival Appearances

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a handful of intimate, sold-out shows across the U.S. and Canada in December, rising popstar Audrey Hobert confirms her first-ever full headline tour with dates across North America.

Kicking off in May, this run will see Hobert return to Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto and more and play her first headline dates in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and more. She will also make major festival debuts throughout 2026, including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo and Hinterland.

Tickets are on sale to the public January 23 at 10 A.M. local time, with artist presale beginning January 20 at 10 A.M. local time, local presale beginning January 21 at 10 A.M. local time and Spotify presale beginning January 22 at 10 A.M. local time.

Hobert has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to supporting local organizations working to make arts education accessible to youth in underserved communities.

Hobert played a handful of shows in small clubs across North America on her completely sold-out Staircase to Stardom tour in December. This spring, she’ll play her first-ever headline tour of Europe, which sold out instantly, with dates in London, Paris, Berlin and more before heading for Australia and New Zealand in May.

Her debut album, Who’s the Clown?, was released in August via RCA Records and was recently nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for “Favorite Debut Album.” The album is the first collection of songs that she ever wrote for herself.

A lifelong singer, musical theatre devotee, dancer, and writer, Hobert has long been developing her creative voice across disciplines. Her songwriting came into sharper focus while collaborating with childhood best friend and former roommate Gracie Abrams on The Secret of Us. Following that project, she signed a publishing deal, which put her plans to pursue TV writing on pause.

AUDREY HOBERT LIVE

March 2––Metropol––Berlin, DE

March 8––The Trianon––Paris, FR

March 10––O2 Forum Kentish Town––London, U.K.

March 11––O2 Forum Kentish Town––London, U.K.

March 13––O2 Academy––Bristol, U.K.

March 14––O2 Victoria Warehouse––Birmingham, U.K.

March 15––O2 Ritz––Manchester, U.K.

March 17––O2 Academy––Glasgow, U.K.

March 19––3Olympia––Dublin, IE

May 9––Powerstation––Auckland, NZ

May 10––Powerstation––Auckland, NZ

May 12––Enmore Theatre––Sydney, AUS

May 13––Enmore Theatre––Sydney, AUS

May 16––Fortitude Music Hall––Brisbane, AUS

May 19––Forum––Melbourne, AUS

May 20––Forum––Melbourne, AUS

May 29––Masonic Jack White Theatre––Detroit, MI

May 30––Massey Hall––Toronto, ON

June 2––MTELUS––Montreal, QC

June 5––Governors Ball––Flushing, NY

June 6––Roadrunner––Boston, MA

June 8––Lincoln Theatre––Washington, DC

June 10––The Met Philadelphia––Philadelphia, PA

June 12––Tabernacle––Atlanta, GA

June 14––Bonnaroo––Manchester, TN

June 16––House of Blues––Dallas, TX

June 17––ACL Live at the Moody Theater––Austin, TX

June 19––The Van Buren––Phoenix, AZ

June 20––The Observatory North Park––San Diego, CA

June 23––The Wiltern––Los Angeles, CA

July 24––KEMBA Live!––Columbus, OH

July 25––Egyptian Room at Old National Centre––Indianapolis, IN

July 27––First Avenue––Minneapolis, MN

August 2––Hinterland––Saint Charles, IA

August 4––Ogden Theatre––Denver, CO

August 6––The Union––Salt Lake City, UT

August 11––Roseland Theater––Portland, OR

August 12––Paramount Theatre––Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Kyle Berger