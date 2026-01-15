Video: Steve Prepares for a Local Audition in HAPPY'S PLACE Exclusive Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Steve is ready for his close-up. In this week's episode of Happy's Place, everybody's favorite accountant tries his hand at acting when he books an audition for a local commercial.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip, Steve prepares for his audition alongside his reluctant scene partner, Bobbie, who tries her best to maintain her composure. Titled "An Accountant Prepares," the new episode of Happy's Place airs Friday, January 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on NBC.

The NBC sitcom follows Bobbie (Reba McEntire), who inherits her father’s tavern (Happy’s Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had.

In this season, Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you're born into, but it’s the people who stand beside you, even in the workplace.

The series also stars Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman. The series is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott.

Photo Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC