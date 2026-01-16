FATHER OF THE BRIDE to be Presented at Drury Lane Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drury Lane Theatre will open its 2026/2027 season with Father of the Bride, by Caroline Francke, directed by Michael Heitzman. Heitzman, who last directed Drury Lane's smash-hit production of 42nd Street, helms this heartwarming comedy, running April 8 – May 31, 2026, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Father of the Bride is the classic comedy that has touched our hearts for decades. Based on the novel that inspired the Elizabeth Taylor and Steve Martin films, this hilarious yet bittersweet play reminds us that sometimes the greatest love a father can give to his daughter is to let her go.

Single tickets, priced $65-$125, go on sale January 16 and are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online at www.drurylanetheatre.com. Groups of 10 or more can receive special group pricing.

Season and Membership Information

The 2026/2027 season includes the wedding of the season in Father of the Bride (April 8 – May 31, 2026); holy hilarity with the Little Sisters of Hoboken in Nunsense (June 10 – August 2, 2026); the toe-tapping tribute to a rock'n'roll pioneer Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story (August 19 - October 11, 2026); the heartwarming family classic Annie (November 4, 2026 – January 10, 2027); and the musical office rebellion in heels 9 to 5 (January 27 - March 21, 2027).

Drury Lane Theatre's performance schedule for the 2025/2026 season is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Lock in your seats for a season of spectacular theatre with Drury Lane's Membership Program! Members have exclusive access to uniquely tailored benefits designed to enrich their Drury Lane experience, all at a cost savings of up to 50% off single ticket prices. Membership includes Tier One seating for all five Drury Lane Theatre productions, free ticket exchanges, dedicated dining credits at Lucille Restaurant, one complimentary Champagne Brunch, exclusive event invitations, Member pre-sales and unlimited single ticket discounts. Membership prices range from $254 - $285. For more information, Call Memberships at 630-570-7280 or email membership@drurylane.com.

Group tickets start at $45 and Student group tickets start at just $35. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. To book a group of 10 people or more, call Group Services at 630-570-7272 or email Groups@DruryLane.com.

Gift certificates to Drury Lane can be purchased in any denomination, never expire, and can be used for performances, at Lucille Restaurant or for Drury Lane Events. Gift certificates can be purchased online at drurylanetheatre.com/gift-certificates or by calling the box office.

Dining and Special Events

Excellence isn't limited to the stage at Drury Lane! Before or after the show, theatergoers can indulge in delicious onsite dining at Lucille Restaurant featuring seasonal pre-fixe menus and an elevated atmosphere to complete their experience. Boasting over a century of collective expertise in hospitality, the dedicated team ensures that you will be cared for with freshly prepared meals, handcrafted cocktails, and exceptional service. At Drury Lane, everything is in one place, so you will never be late for your performance.