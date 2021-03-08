Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of AMERICA'S MOST WANTED on FOX - Monday, March 15, 2021

Hosted by Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Elizabeth Vargas One of television's most iconic series, AMERICA'S MOST WANTED, returns to FOX with Emmy Award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas as host.

Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers' help as she breaks down cases from the show's new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall's Service and Secret Service. Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, AMERICA'S MOST WANTED will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases.

Help try to catch some of the nation's most dangerous fugitives in the all-new "Glen Godwin, Eugene Palmer, and Jennifer Settle" series premiere episode of AMERICA'S MOST WANTED airing Monday, March 15 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (AMW-101) (TV-14 D, L, V)