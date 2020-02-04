Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, February 21, 2020

ABC's acclaimed comedy "Fresh Off the Boat" draws to a close with back-to-back episodes airing as the series finale.

"Family Van" -- When the trusty Huang family van takes a turn for the worst, Jessica and Louis each process the loss in their own way. Meanwhile, the boys take advantage of the opportunity for some bonding time and sneak off on a road trip to find their Washington, D.C., time capsule on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"Commencement" -- Jessica grapples with her vision of the future as the boys are each realizing what their own goals are on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, FEB. 21 (8:30- 9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Guest starring in "Family Van" is Matt Oberg as Matthew Chestnut, Trevor Larcom as Trent and Jaleel White as Calvin. The episode was written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Anya Adams.

Guest starring in "Commencement" is Andy Richter as himself, Matt Oberg as Matthew Chestnut, Rachel Cannon as Deidre, Stacey Scowley as Carol-Joan, Trevor Larcom as Trent and Isabel Oliver Marcus as Tina. The episode was written by Matt Kuhn and directed by Randall Park.

"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.