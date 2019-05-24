Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Sunday, June 9, 2019

"Oliver Hudson, Justin Long, Snoop Dogg, Amanda Seales" - Snoop Dogg, Oliver Hudson, Justin Long and Amanda Seales make up the celebrity panel on the season premiere of "To Tell the Truth," airing SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from someone saved by a humpback whale, to a professional mourner and a LEGO® master builder.

Hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.

In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.





"To Tell the Truth" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.