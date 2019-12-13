Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, January 23, 2020

Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #4001 - "Legends of the Fall Issue"Scarlet reels over their new dynamic, forcing everyone to adjust. Jane tries to cope with the changes to Jacqueline's role at the magazine and joins forces with Kat and Sutton to make it clear how much she means to them. Sutton takes stock of her position at Scarlet, as Richard considers a world outside it. Kat butts heads with RJ Safford over his response to the new direction of the magazine.

"The Bold Type" reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women's magazine, "Scarlet."

The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion. The series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine. The series has started production in Montreal, Canada.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Bold Type" is executive produced by Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Victor Nelli Jr. and Joanna Coles. Holly Whidden and Matt McGuinness are co-executive producers.