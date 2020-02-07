Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

"Greatest of the Greats" - Twenty previous winners of SURVIVOR begin their battle for $2 million, the largest cash prize in reality show history, on the special two-hour 40th season premiere of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, Wednesday, Feb. 12 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. In the premiere episode, former champions battle it out in a classic SURVIVOR challenge to ring in their first immunity win, while also navigating an all-new twist involving fire tokens.

The following are THE 20 returning winners competing in SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR:

Adam Klein (28)

Winner of "Millennials vs. Gen-X" (2016)

Amber Mariano (40)

Winner of "All-Stars" (2004)

Ben Driebergen (36)

Winner of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers" (2017)

Danni Boatwright (43)

Winner of "Guatemala" (2005)

Denise Stapley (48)

Winner of "Philippines" (2012)

Ethan Zohn (45)

Winner of "Africa" (2001)

Jeremy Collins (41)

Winner of "Second Chance" (2015)

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36)

Winner of "One World" (2012)

Michele Fitzgerald (29)

Winner of "Kaôh Rōng" (2016)

Natalie Anderson (33)

Winner of "San Juan del Sur" (2014)

Nick Wilson (28)

Winner of "David vs. Goliath" (2018)

Parvati Shallow (36)

Winner of "Fans vs. Favorites" (2008)

Rob Mariano (43)

Winner of "Redemption Island" (2011)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (44)

Winner of "Pearl Islands" (2003) & "Heroes vs. Villains" (2010)

Sarah Lacina (34)

Winner of "Game Changers" (2017)

Sophie Georgina Clarke (29)

Winner of "South Pacific" (2011)

Anthony "Tony" Vlachos (45)

Winner of "Cagayan" (2014)

Tyson Apostol (39)

Winner of "Blood vs. Water" (2013)

Wendell Holland (35)

Winner of "Ghost Island" (2018)

Yul Kwon (44)

Winner of "Cook Islands" (2006)

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.





The 40th installment of the groundbreaking series coincides with its 20-year anniversary. For more information on the previous seasons of SURVIVOR, please log on to www.cbs.com/survivor