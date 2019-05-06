Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of WHISKEY CAVALIER on ABC - Wednesday, May 22, 2019
"Czech Mate" - Ollerman attempts to force the team to commit a terrorist attack for The Trust using Ray's life as leverage. Meanwhile, Jai helps Standish deal with a revelation about Tina, and Will and Frankie come to a realization about their relationship on the season finale of "Whiskey Cavalier," airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Whiskey Cavalier" stars Scott Foley as Will Chase, Lauren Cohan as Frankie Trowbridge, Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Tyler James Williams as Edgar Standish, Vir Das as Jai Datta and Josh Hopkins as Ray Prince.
Guest stars include Marika Domi?czyk as Tina Marek, Dylan Walsh as Alex Ollerman, Joe Doyle as Paul, Jim Dowdall as Seth and Lucy Allen as Amy.
"Czech Mate" was written by David Hemingson and directed by Peter Atencio.
"Whiskey Cavalier" is a Warner Bros. Television production from writer/executive producer David Hemingson and executive producers Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Doozer Productions). Peter Atencio serves as executive producer, and Scott Foley is a producer on the series.
"Whiskey Cavalier" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
