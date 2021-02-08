Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE HUSTLER on ABC - Thursday, February 25, 2021

Broadway and chocolate chip cookies with cheddar cheese are two of the clues that reveal this week's "Hustler" as five new contestants come together and collaborate to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each on the season finale of "The Hustler," hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson. (TV-PG, L)

Hosted by Emmy ® Award-winning host, actor, writer and comedian Craig Ferguson ("The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson"), "The Hustler" breaks the game show mold by featuring one player who secretly already knows the answers. DON'T be fooled. Just because they have a leg up doesn't mean they'll be taking home the prize.