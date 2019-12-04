Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Monday, December 16, 2019

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" will air its final two back-to-back episodes, MONDAY, DEC. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Produced by Fremantle, the immensely popular series features returning celebrity judges-lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. The show will also celebrate a milestone moment as it crowns the final winner in "705," reaching a total of $2 million in prize money awarded to winning families throughout the show's history.

Season seven of the holiday hit will once again showcase the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer! In each one-hour episode, four families with dazzling household displays will compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy. This season, viewers will also be treated to a second round of the special "heavyweights" episode, featuring light shows so massive they extend well beyond household frames. Additionally, peek inside featured family homes for an impressive batch of unique interior Christmas displays, as judges Oosterhouse and Nayak lead the way in another year of over-the-top holiday cheer.

"702" (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) - Four festive families from across America showcase their incredible displays, including the Miranda family with their synchronized pixel light show, homemade 3D-printed parts and two matrix displays with green screen video effects of their children dancing in Edmond, Oklahoma; the DeGennaro family with a North Pole in the desert nodding their 30-year love story and featuring eight DIY reindeer, a candy river with homemade Gingerbread men on the outside and over 1,7000 decorations stacked from floor to ceiling on the inside in Las Vegas, Nevada; the Sowell family with their 15-acre farmland display holding over 1 million lights to create a beach scene with actual Florida beach sand, a carnival scene with a homemade Ferris wheel, an automated Santa kissing Mrs. Claus and a nativity scene with live people, a camel and zebras in Milton, Florida; and the Beltran family with their winter wonderland including over 40 mounted rooftop decorations and a vintage Nativity scene, wireframes and blow molds covering their entire yard in Moreno Valley, California. Tune in to see judge Carter Oosterhouse choose the winner of $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

"705" (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - The holiday festivities conclude in the final episode of the season with the Cottrell family and their extravagant display made by 89-year old Calvin Cottrell and his family featuring a tractor ride around four acres of beautifully handcrafted signs, a homemade barn for their Nativity scene, an extraordinary Ferris wheel with bright bear blow molds and a 47-year old Mega Tree with its original lights in Rossville, Indiana; the Hudgins family with their combination of humor and artistry that helped to create perfectly designed character cutouts, elf houses with animated characters, hand-painted blow molds and Gingerbread men that celebrate every person in their family in Mechanicsville, Virginia; the Rombeiro family who have kept their 27-year old family tradition alive in honor of their father who passed away with reindeer that sway in the wind to look like they are flying, a motorized Santa blow mold that moves and a massive arch over the driveway created by combining two trees, plus an interior filled with themed rooms and a handmade train village in Novato, California; and college sweethearts, the Jones family, who put their year-round love for Christmas on display with 47 oak trees and 400,000 lights, creating a massive, magical light show with beautifully colored tree trunks, dancing arches, a hand-built Nativity and the word "Joy" in 7-foot letters right smack in the middle of their yard in Boerne, Texas. Who will walk away with $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy? Tune in to watch judge Taniya Nayak make the final decision on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."





"The Great Christmas Light Fight" comes from Fremantle ("American Idol," "America's Got Talent"). Brady Connell, Max Swedlow (both "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition") and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series. Jennifer Mullin is the executive producer for Fremantle.