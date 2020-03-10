Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, March 25, 2020
"All Hands on Dex" - To get justice, Dex takes matters into her own hands after finding herself at the forefront of a murder investigation where she's the prime suspect. Meanwhile, Hoffman stuggles to remain impartial in the investigation and could lose everything if he continues to help Dex. Elsewhere, Grey attempts to work on his budding relationship with his estranged father while a familiar face from the past makes a surprise visit on "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.
"Stumptown" stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.
Guest starring is Steven Williams as Lionel Hoffman, Matt Craven as Michael McConnell, Fiona Rene as Detective Kara Lee and Chris Grace as Denny.
"All Hands on Dex" was written by Derek Jennings and Jason Richman, and directed by Marc Buckland.
"Stumptown" is produced by creator and executive producer Jason Richman alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka (author of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the "Stumptown" graphic novel series) are producers.
The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
