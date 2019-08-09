Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of CARD SHARKS on ABC - Wednesday, August 14, 2019
"108" - Host Joel McHale is all in for the season finale of "Card Sharks," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. A game where one turn of a playing card can make you a winner or a loser! Joining Joel McHale are contestants Krystal Harris (hometown: Grass Valley, California), Aaron Arguilera (hometown: Orange, California), Kristina Garcia (hometown: Glendale, California) and Levon Turner (hometown: Compton, California).
The road to glory and riches begins with two players facing off in a head-to-head elimination race where the winning player claims a $10,000 cash prize and a chance to turn that amount into a life-changing payday. The anticipation builds as the winning contestant risks their prize on predicting seven final cards. THE PLAYER leaves the game with whatever amount of money they have in their bank after their prediction, and results are revealed on the flip of their seventh and final card.
"Card Sharks" is produced by Fremantle. Scott St. John is showrunner and executive producer, and Jack Martin and Jennifer Mullin are also executive producers.
