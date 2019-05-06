Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
"The Estonian Method" - Mike and Rio enter the "best hen" competition at the county fair with their prized chicken Priyanka in order to prove themselves to the community. Meanwhile, romantic sparks fly between Rudy and Constance, only to be halted by a run-in with someone from Rudy's past; and Kay and Beau struggle with some marital issues, on the season finale of ABC's "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, MAY 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance and JT Neal as Jacob.
Guest starring Rita Moreno as Theresa.
"The Estonian Method" was written by Dominic Dierkes and directed by Josh Greenbaum.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios. Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether are co-creators and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O'Malley, Katherine Pope and Dax Shepard serve as executive producers.
"Bless This Mess" is broadcasted in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
