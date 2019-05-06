Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
"Relatively Grown Man" - After Junior gets an offer for his dream job working with Migos, Dre and Bow are determined to convince him to return to college and get his degree on the season finale of "black-ish," TUESDAY, MAY 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.
Guest starring is Jeff Meacham as Josh, Geffri Maya as Zion, and August and Berlin Gross as Devante.
"Relatively Grown Man" was written by Steven White and directed by Anthony Anderson.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios.
ABC's "black-ish" is broadcasted in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
