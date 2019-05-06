Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
"A Mom's Parade" - The extraordinary musical episode includes four original songs by renowned composer Justin Paul ("The Greatest Showman," "Dear Evan Hansen") and Glenn Slater ("Tangled," "School of Rock-The Musical"), as well as choreography from famed choreographer Ashley Wallen ("La La Land," The Greatest Showman"). Frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does, Katie decides to go "full Westport" and leaves THE FAMILY to fend for themselves. Katie's plan quickly backfires when the kids seem to be doing just fine, leaving Greg to suffer the brunt of her absence, on the season finale of "American Housewife," TUESDAY, MAY 21 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Guest star Peyton Meyer returns as Trip.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.
"A Mom's Parade" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz (story) and Kat Likkel & John Hoberg (teleplay), and directed by Paul Murphy.
"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 5/6-5/17
Scoop: NBC's SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/6-5/26
Scoop: NBC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/6-5/26
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.
Guest star Peyton Meyer returns as Trip.
"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.
"A Mom's Parade" was written by Rick Weiner & Kenny Schwartz (story) and Kat Likkel & John Hoberg (teleplay), and directed by Paul Murphy.
"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.