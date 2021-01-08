Scoop: Coming Up on a Week of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on ABC - January 11 - 15 2021

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Jan. 11-15.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Jan. 11 - Actress CAREY MULLIGAN talks about the film "Promising Young Woman." Also, TOM PAYNE chats about "Prodigal Son," and "Live's JanuREADY" month-long series continues with "Fitness Week" and a HIIT workout from JESS SIMS.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 - Kelly and Ryan interview ANNE HATHAWAY about the film "Locked Down," and DR. JENNIFER ASHTON shares information about the COVID-19 vaccines. Also, JEANETTE JENKINS runs a kickboxing boot camp for "Live's JanuREADY Fitness Week."

Wednesday, Jan. 13 - Actress KYRA SEDGWICK returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Call Your Mother," and "JanuREADY Fitness Week" continues with high-energy Fusion yoga from LAURA KASPERZAK.

Thursday, Jan. 14 - Kelly and Ryan welcome back superstar JENNIFER LOPEZ. Also, KATY MIXON talks about the series "American Housewife," and JEFF CAVALIERE demonstrates the ATHLEAN-X workout for "JanuREADY Fitness Week."

Friday, Jan. 15 - Actress and director ANGELA BASSETT chats with Kelly and Ryan about "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Lone Star." Also, the second week of "Live's JanuREADY" concludes with one more "Fitness Week" segment, from the Torch'd workout creator, ISAAC BOOTS.