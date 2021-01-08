Scoop: Coming Up on a Week of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN on ABC - January 11 - 15 2021
Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.
Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Jan. 11-15. Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT. Monday, Jan. 11 - Actress CAREY MULLIGAN talks about the film "Promising Young Woman." Also, TOM PAYNE chats about "Prodigal Son," and "Live's JanuREADY" month-long series continues with "Fitness Week" and a HIIT workout from JESS SIMS. Tuesday, Jan. 12 - Kelly and Ryan interview ANNE HATHAWAY about the film "Locked Down," and DR. JENNIFER ASHTON shares information about the COVID-19 vaccines. Also, JEANETTE JENKINS runs a kickboxing boot camp for "Live's JanuREADY Fitness Week." Wednesday, Jan. 13 - Actress KYRA SEDGWICK returns to "Live" to talk about the series "Call Your Mother," and "JanuREADY Fitness Week" continues with high-energy Fusion yoga from LAURA KASPERZAK. Thursday, Jan. 14 - Kelly and Ryan welcome back superstar JENNIFER LOPEZ. Also, KATY MIXON talks about the series "American Housewife," and JEFF CAVALIERE demonstrates the ATHLEAN-X workout for "JanuREADY Fitness Week." Friday, Jan. 15 - Actress and director ANGELA BASSETT chats with Kelly and Ryan about "9-1-1" and "9-1-1: Lone Star." Also, the second week of "Live's JanuREADY" concludes with one more "Fitness Week" segment, from the Torch'd workout creator, ISAAC BOOTS. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).
