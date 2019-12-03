Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Saturday, December 21, 2019

"Pilot" - Walton Goggins stars in a comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who helps Wade (Goggins) embrace his "new normal" in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago, on a rebroadcast of the series premiere of THE UNICORN, Saturday, Dec. 21 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 9/26/19.)

As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, Grace and Natalie, Wade is taking the major step of dating again.

His supportive and compassionate best friends, Forrest and his wife, Delia, and Ben and his wife, Michelle, are thrilled he's resurfaced and enthusiastically offer to help set up his online profile.

To Wade's amazement, he's a hot commodity with women, and his friends explain that he's the perfect single guy - a "unicorn": employed, attractive and with a proven track record of commitment.





With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he'll find happiness again, Wade and his healing heart are ready to try life... and love... again.