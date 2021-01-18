Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, January 24, 2021

Morgan Fairchild ("Friends," "Days of Our Lives"), Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl"),Christine Nangle ("Inside Amy Schumer") and Bill Simmons ("The Ringer") Guest-Voice

Grampa is accused of a crime in this return to THE SIMPSONS by writer David X. Cohen. Meanwhile, Kent Brockman questions his career in the "Podcast News"episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 24 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3122) (TV-PG D, L, S, V)

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 32nd season this year and will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Olivia Colman, HANNIBAL Buress, Ben Platt and Michael Palin.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.