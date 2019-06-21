Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Saturday, July 6, 2019
"The Ride Along" - Sergeant Grey informs Officer Nolan and Officer Bishop that they are going to have a movie director as a ride-along during their patrol after a fun afternoon granting the wish of a Make-A-Wish kid as honorary police officer Kaydence Patton. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford is tested once again after he learns that his wife, Isabel, has been arrested for drug possession on "The Rookie," SATURDAY, JULY 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/4/18)
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Mercedes Mason as Captain Zoe Andersen, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Afton Williamson as Talia Bishop and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring is Make-A-Wish kid Kaydence Patton as Officer Patton and Jonno Roberts as Rupert Payne.
"The Ride Along" was written by Robert Bella and directed by Cherie Nowlan.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer; Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Liz Friedlander directed and executive produced "Pilot." Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios.
