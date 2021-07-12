Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, July 18, 2021

A blizzard threatens the Tobin family game night. Meanwhile, Beef makes a new friend in the woods in the "Game of Snownes Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, July 18 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-112) (TV-14 D, L)

THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also serves as executive producer.

The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla).

While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.