Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, July 13, 2019
"Risk and Reward" - Shaun's blunt honesty with a distraught mother of a critically ill newborn baby causes the new chief of Surgery (Daniel Dae Kim) to question keeping him on as a resident, on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JULY 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/18/19)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Daniel Dae Kim as Dr. Jackson Han, Robyn Lively as Diane Monroe, Peter Benson as Nigel Monroe, Ravi Kapoor as Minesh Goyal and Joe Adler as Larry Childs.
"Risk and Reward" was written by Liz Freidman and David Renaud, and directed by Freddie Highmore.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Erin Gunn and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
