Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 8, 2021

Guest starring is Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, and Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa.

Jan. 25, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 8, 2021Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 8, 2021Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea's health and wanting to be with the woman he loves. Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez's death through her patients. In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career. Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together. (TV-14, D) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/09/20)

Guest starring is Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lochlyn Munro as Martin Cross, Carly Pope as Lily Cross and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart as Ambar Estrada.

"Frontline Part 2" was written by David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Mike Listo.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.

Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Break A Leg Tank Top
Ready To Be Back On Stage T-shirt
Point Me Toward The Stage Onsie


Related Articles View More TV Stories
The Jim Henson Company Begins Production on FRAGGLE ROCK Photo

The Jim Henson Company Begins Production on FRAGGLE ROCK

Peacock to Become the Exclusive Home of WWE Network in the U.S. Photo

Peacock to Become the Exclusive Home of WWE Network in the U.S.

Sunny Anderson Hosts EASTER BASKET CHALLENGE Photo

Sunny Anderson Hosts EASTER BASKET CHALLENGE

Amazon Orders Steve Treviño’s New MY LIFE IN QUARANTINE Special Photo

Amazon Orders Steve Treviño’s New MY LIFE IN QUARANTINE Special


From This Author TV Scoop