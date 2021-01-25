Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 8, 2021

Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea's health and wanting to be with the woman he loves. Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez's death through her patients. In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career. Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together. (TV-14, D) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/09/20)

Guest starring is Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lochlyn Munro as Martin Cross, Carly Pope as Lily Cross and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart as Ambar Estrada.

"Frontline Part 2" was written by David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Mike Listo.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.