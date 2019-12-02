Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, December 16, 2019

"Moonshot" - Carly's attempts at increasing her intimacy with Shaun are becoming more of a frustration than either of them expected. Meanwhile, Lim and Melendez struggle in their relationship as they try to separate their work from their personal life on "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, DEC. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/18/19)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is Donna Benedicto as Wren Braxton, Kathleen Duborg as Rosalind Elion, Paul McGillion as Leo Adan, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva and Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa.

"Moonshot" was written by David Renaud and directed by X. Dean Lim.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop