Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, July 2, 2019
"You Got Zuko'd" - Adam's girlfriend, Jackie, is back after spending her summer at NYU; she has changed so much, it's almost like she's a whole different person. After receiving some not-so-great romantic advice from his loved ones, Adam takes drastic measures to hold on to his relationship. Meanwhile, Beverly is not happy with Lainey's less-than-ideal domestic skills and decides to teach her future daughter-in-law a thing or two, on "The Goldbergs," TUESDAY, JULY 2 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/3/18)
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is AJ Michalka as Lainey, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Alexis G. Zall as Jackie, Alex Jennings as Carla, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Niko Guardado as Ruben Amaro, Jr., Zayne Emory as JC Spink, Ben Zelevansky as Dale and Tedra Millan as Punk Kid.
"You Got Zuko'd" was written by David Guarascio and directed by Jason Blount.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is AJ Michalka as Lainey, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Alexis G. Zall as Jackie, Alex Jennings as Carla, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Niko Guardado as Ruben Amaro, Jr., Zayne Emory as JC Spink, Ben Zelevansky as Dale and Tedra Millan as Punk Kid.
"You Got Zuko'd" was written by David Guarascio and directed by Jason Blount.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.