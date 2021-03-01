Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path. Meanwhile, Jackie tries an herbal tea leading to an emotional revelation. (TV-14, D) (OAD: 1/27/21)

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Nat Faxon as Neville, Alexandra Billings as Robin and Timothy E. Goodwin as Hugh.

"Promotions, Podcasts and Magic Tea" was written by Amy Fox and directed by Gail Mancuso.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.