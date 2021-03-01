Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Nat Faxon as Neville, Alexandra Billings as Robin and Timothy E. Goodwin as Hugh.

Mar. 1, 2021  
Darlene earns a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben decides on a new career path. Meanwhile, Jackie tries an herbal tea leading to an emotional revelation. (TV-14, D) (OAD: 1/27/21)

"Promotions, Podcasts and Magic Tea" was written by Amy Fox and directed by Gail Mancuso.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

