Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

"O Sister, Where Art Thou?" - When Becky helps Harris keep a secret from Darlene, it opens up a can of worms that causes a rift between the two sisters. Jackie supports Peter with his Nordic history project, and Dan reunites with an old friend, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JULY 23 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Jay. Katey Sagal, Jay R. Ferguson and Matthew Broderick guest star. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/11/18)"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.Guest stars include Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Matthew Broderick as Peter, Katey Sagal as Louise, Paul Bates as Officer Whitcomb and Blaise Miller as Young Man."O Sister, Where Art Thou?" was written by Sid Youngers and directed by Rebecca Asher.The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.