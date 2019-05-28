Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG STAGE on THE CW - Monday, June 10, 2019

TALENT ABOUNDS - The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.

Acts include Omri and Paulina, Charity and Andres, Lady Light Laser Girl, Josh Horton and Terry Fator. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#102). Original airdate 6/7/2019.



THE BIG STAGE, a new non-competitive show featuring talented acts from around the world, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton(Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World) and James Maslow (Big Time Rush) will premiere on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back airing back to back on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central. THE BIG STAGE is executive produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International.





THE BIG STAGE features a diverse array of 44 seasoned and immensely entertaining performers ranging from singers, jugglers, ventriloquists and quick-change artists to stand-up comedians, acrobats, aerial dancers, animal acts, and more - all in front of a studio audience.





