Photos: Disney's FROZEN At The Encore Musical Theatre Company

The Encore is presenting a new production of Disney's FROZEN, now running through January 11. See photos of the production.

Directed by Dan Cooney, the staging marks the first professional mounting of the musical in Michigan and features a cast led by University of Michigan Musical Theatre seniors Maddie Dick as Anna, Vanessa Dominguez as Elsa, and Nicholas Wilkinson as Kristoff. The production incorporates a live orchestra and a creative team that emphasizes the visual and narrative atmosphere of Arendelle.

The cast brings a contemporary, character-driven interpretation to the material, with Dick, Dominguez, and Wilkinson anchoring the musical’s central relationships. Audience response has centered strongly on “Let It Go,” performed by Dominguez in a rendition that has become a focal point of the production. The staging blends large-scale visual effects with the close-up perspective typical of The Encore’s venue.

Michele Anliker’s production photos document the visual design, costumes, and ensemble work that shape the performance. With high audience turnout throughout the run, FROZEN continues to draw significant interest as part of The Encore’s season.

Tickets and performance details are available at The Encore Musical Theatre Company’s website www.theencoretheatre.org

Photo Credit: The Encore Musical Theatre Company

