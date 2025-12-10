BARBRA & JUDY TOGETHER AGAIN Benefit to Take Place at the Studebaker Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Season of Concern Chicago and Artists Lounge Live present a one-night-only special concert Barbra & Judy Together Again, starring Steven Brinberg and Angela Ingersoll. The evening, to benefit Season of Concern Chicago, will be held Monday, April 27, 2026 at 7pm at the Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building.

The world's premier Barbra Streisand impressionist and foremost Judy Garland interpreter unite for a one-night only concert to benefit Season of Concern Chicago. Award winner Steven Brinberg performs worldwide with his acclaimed show Simply Barbra, including appearances on Broadway, London's West End, Australia, Puerto Vallarta, and Hong Kong. Award winner Angela Ingersoll received national acclaim starring as Judy Garland onstage in End of the Rainbow, and an Emmy Award nomination for Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland on PBS. Together, these two blazing stars combine their uncanny acts for an unforgettable concert that's hilarious, heartfelt, and bursting with pride. Featuring a stellar live band, iconic songs include "Over The Rainbow," "People," "The Trolley Song," "Don't Rain On My Parade," "The Man That Got Away," "Evergreen," and "Happy Days Are Here Again / Get Happy."

This event is presented with Season of Concern Chicago by Artists Lounge Live. All proceeds will benefit Season of Concern, a non-profit dedicated to providing financial assistance to all Chicagoland theater practitioners impacted by illness, injury or circumstance.

Season of Concern Managing Director Christopher Pazdernik comments, “We are honored and thrilled that these two world-class artists will be taking the stage on behalf of Season of Concern. They are both exceptional talents and I know this concert will be one to remember! Next to our audience collections, this is our biggest opportunity of the year to raise funds for the emergency financial assistance we provide Chicago theater workers, and we look forward to welcoming the community for an evening of entertainment and mutual aid."

Tickets are priced $200 (Premium Seating & Post-Show VIP Reception), $150 (Orchestra Rows A-H), $100 (Orchestra Rows J-Q), and $50 (Balcony) and are available for purchase now.

