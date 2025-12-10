Cast and Creative Team Set for Joshua Harmon's WE HAD A WORLD at The Huntington

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Huntington has revealed the cast and creative team of We Had a World, a sharp, funny, and deeply personal new story by Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic, Bad Jews) and directed by Keira Fromm. We Had a World runs at The Huntington from Thursday, February 12 – Sunday, March 15, 2026 at the Calderwood Pavilion.



In We Had a World, a dying woman calls her grandson and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible.” In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enduring love, and unexpected dishes of home-cooked spaetzle.



The production marks a return to The Huntington for Joshua Harmon, following the success of his play Prayer for the French Republic, which was produced at The Huntington in 2023 and acclaimed by audiences and critics alike; Prayer was subsequently produced on Broadway and nominated for the 2024 Tony Award for Best Play.



The cast of We Had a World includes:



Amy Resnick as Renee, Joshua’s grandmother and Ellen’s mother. Credits include: Prayer for the French Republic at The Huntington, Death of Frank and I Think I Like Girls Off Broadway, and the national tour of The Laramie Project.



Eva Kaminsky as Ellen, Joshua’s mother. Credits include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Lyons on Broadway, Romeo and Juliet at Hartford Stage, and Elsbeth on CBS.



Will Conard as Joshua, son and grandson. Credits include: Rules for Living at Round House Theatre and the film Lapsis.



Understudies include: Jack Greenberg and Joanna Strapp.



The creative team for We Had a World includes scenic design by Courtney O’Neill (Circus Quixote at Lookingglass Theatre), costume design by Izumi Inaba (How to Defend Yourself at New York Theatre Workshop), lighting design by Tyler Micoleau (God Of Carnage at The Huntington), sound design and original music by Melanie Chen Cole (Witch at The Huntington), and wig, hair, and makeup design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt (John Proctor is the Villain at The Huntington). The voice and dialect coach is Lee Nishri-Howitt. The production stage manager is Emily F. McMullen and the stage manager is Ashley Pitchford. NY Casting is by Janet Foster.

