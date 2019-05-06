Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
The Pyramid is back! As part of ABC's "Sunday Fun & Games," the Emmy® Award-winning pop-culture phenomenon is reimagined and better than ever with a cast of all-star celebrities who take center stage and partner with contestants from across the country with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000. "The $100,000 Pyramid" airs SUNDAY, MAY 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/22/18)
This week's hour-long episode features two separate celebrity couples. First up, Bobby Moynihan ("Saturday Night Live") competes against actress Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). Next, actors Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Andre Braugher ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") compete with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.00.
"The $100,000 Pyramid" is the timeless word association game in which two celebrities and their partners face off in a race against the clock to make it to the winner's circle and take home $100,000. "Good Morning America"'s Michael Strahan hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid."
Produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and taped in front of a live studio audience in New York, "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.
"The 100,000 Pyramid" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, L parental guideline.
