Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Thursday, May 23, 2019
"1010" - First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Willis, Texas, who introduces her lay-flat cosmetic bag design that allows for easy access to materials. Entrepreneurs from San Diego, California, pitch their online boutique subscription shave club exclusively intended for women; while entrepreneurs from Basalt, Colorado, and Newport Coast, California, present their functional cat furniture designs which are durable and easy to clean. Last into the Tank is a mom from Palo Alto, California, who provides comfortable and stylish play dresses for mothers with young children, on "Shark Tank," THURSDAY, MAY 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/20/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Renaldo Webb, from Brooklyn, New York, gives an update on Pet Plate, his chef-crafted and vet-designed pet food delivery service.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Guest Shark Sara Blakely.
"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
