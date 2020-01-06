Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, January 26, 2020
"1109" - An immigrant who once lived in a refugee camp and her husband, who now live in Huntington Beach, California, present their kid's shoe company that is designed to be fashionable and save money. Entrepreneurs from Long Lake, Minnesota, introduce their fashion line for customers who want to be twins with their best friends, while an entrepreneur from Burbank, California, pitches his kitchen tool which sparks a lively debate among the Sharks regarding peanut butter. Finally, a family of entrepreneurs from Gulf Shores, Alabama, introduces the Sharks to "freak shakes" on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, JAN. 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/10/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, entrepreneurs Bryan Cantrell from San Diego, California, and Brent Davidson from Orem, Utah, update their investor Robert Herjavec on Radiate, a recycled soy wax candle that when lit, creates a bonfire-like flame.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John.
